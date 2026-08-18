India to send 1st cargo ship via Northern Sea Route
India
India is about to send its first cargo ship through the Arctic's Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2027, teaming up with Russia for faster, more efficient trade.
Thanks to melting ice, this 5,600km shortcut can cut shipping distances by up to 40% and save two weeks compared to the Suez Canal, a big deal for getting goods to Europe quicker.
Rosatom to sign MoU with India
At the recent Arctic-Regions Forum, Russian officials talked about working with India on shipbuilding and using Arkhangelsk port facilities to move cargo from India and export cargo to India.
Rosatom, which makes such vessels, will sign an MoU with India for the NSR.
President Putin noted the growing interest from countries including China and India in the economic opportunities offered by the NSR.