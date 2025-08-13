India to set up local rare earth magnet plants

In the meantime, a 5-step plan is being prepared

To break free from this dependence, a new five-step plan is in the works. It includes price guarantees to attract investors, pilot production hubs in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, and boosting local capacity at IREL.

There's also talk of a national innovation hub for research and a strategic reserve so India can cover six months' needs on its own.

The goal? Build a homegrown supply chain so future tech isn't held up by global hiccups.