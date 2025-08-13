UP: Hindu activists vandalize Muslim tomb, claim it was temple

Opposition leaders have called out politically motivated targeting of Muslims

This attack has reignited concerns about protecting minority religious sites and rising religious tensions in India's most populous state.

Opposition leaders have called out what they see as politically motivated targeting of Muslim heritage, while police have filed an FIR against over 160 people but haven't made arrests yet.

With memories of past disputes like Babri Masjid still fresh for many, this episode highlights ongoing challenges around history, identity, and coexistence.