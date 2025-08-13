UP: Hindu activists vandalize Muslim tomb, claim it was temple
On August 11, a Muslim mausoleum in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was vandalized by members of Hindu groups who claimed it stood on the site of an old Krishna-Shiva temple.
The spot, Maqbara Mangi (Khasra 753), is officially recorded as national property in government records.
The incident quickly led to heated protests in the state assembly.
This attack has reignited concerns about protecting minority religious sites and rising religious tensions in India's most populous state.
Opposition leaders have called out what they see as politically motivated targeting of Muslim heritage, while police have filed an FIR against over 160 people but haven't made arrests yet.
With memories of past disputes like Babri Masjid still fresh for many, this episode highlights ongoing challenges around history, identity, and coexistence.