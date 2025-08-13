Kerala CM's office clarifies on probe into Kera project leak
Kerala's Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is pushing back against claims it's restricting press freedom.
The controversy involves both the leak of a confidential letter about ₹139.65 crore approved for the Kera project last October and the government's response to it.
The CMO insists the probe is only about how the info got out—not about silencing journalists.
CMO calls rumors about questioning journalists 'fake news propaganda'
There were rumors that reporters might be called in for questioning, but the CMO called this "fake news propaganda" and stressed its respect for media rights.
The government says it just wants transparency and integrity in handling public funds, especially since the Kera project supports four lakh coconut farmers.
Kerala, known for its high media literacy, isn't likely to let misinformation slide—officials say any attempt to twist facts will face strong pushback from an informed public.