No feeding pigeons in Mumbai: Why is it controversial
Mumbai's city officials have banned feeding pigeons at public kabootarkhanas, saying it's a health risk because of all the droppings.
This move hasn't gone down well with religious groups—especially the Jain community—who view pigeon feeding as a key tradition.
The Bombay High Court backed the ban in August, pointing to health hazards from big gatherings of birds.
What's happening now
With protests still going strong, Chief Minister Fadnavis suggested "controlled feeding" as a middle ground between public health and religious beliefs.
The BMC has fined over 140 people so far, but many continue the practice anyway.
Now, a special committee is being set up to help balance these concerns, while the Supreme Court has decided not to step in and has left the ban in place for now.