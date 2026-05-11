India to shrink nuclear plant exclusion zones to boost capacity
India is set to reduce the no-go zones around its nuclear power plants, which currently keep people and businesses at least 1km away due to radiation safety rules.
The idea is to make it easier to expand existing reactors, add new ones, and attract private investment, big steps toward India's goal of boosting nuclear power from 8 GW now to 100 GW by 2047.
Indian regulators give initial green light
Regulators have given an initial green light, with detailed guidelines expected soon.
Cutting the exclusion zone could halve land needs for big reactors and reduce them by nearly two-thirds for smaller ones, freeing up space and making expansion much simpler.
It might also pave the way for smaller modular reactors in industrial areas.
While this could speed up clean energy projects, some lawmakers are worried about safety risks if buffer zones get too small.