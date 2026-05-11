India to shrink nuclear plant exclusion zones to boost capacity

Indian regulators give initial green light

Regulators have given an initial green light, with detailed guidelines expected soon.

Cutting the exclusion zone could halve land needs for big reactors and reduce them by nearly two-thirds for smaller ones, freeing up space and making expansion much simpler.

It might also pave the way for smaller modular reactors in industrial areas.

While this could speed up clean energy projects, some lawmakers are worried about safety risks if buffer zones get too small.