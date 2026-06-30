India to sign ₹90,000cr submarine deal with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
India is about to lock in a massive €8 billion (around ₹90,000 crore) defense deal with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
The plan? Build six new submarines right here in India, with German tech and know-how coming over to boost local skills.
A technical team is reviewing the details now, and once they're happy, the proposal goes to top government officials for final approval.
Project 75I to build 6 submarines
Project 75I aims to make six diesel-electric submarines using Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) tech, meaning they can stay underwater longer and stay hidden better.
These subs will be built through a partnership model, with nearly half or more of the parts made locally.
If all goes as planned, construction could start soon after the deal is signed, and the first sub might join the Navy by 2032-33, giving India a serious edge in the Indian Ocean.