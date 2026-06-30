India to sign ₹90,000cr submarine deal with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

Project 75I to build 6 submarines

Project 75I aims to make six diesel-electric submarines using Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) tech, meaning they can stay underwater longer and stay hidden better.

These subs will be built through a partnership model, with nearly half or more of the parts made locally.

If all goes as planned, construction could start soon after the deal is signed, and the first sub might join the Navy by 2032-33, giving India a serious edge in the Indian Ocean.