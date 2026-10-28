India to spotlight Pakistan's inaction on Masood Azhar at FATF
India
India is gearing up to spotlight Pakistan's lack of action against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar at the big FATF meeting in Paris, starting October 28.
This follows the Taliban publicly denying that Azhar was in Afghanistan, putting more pressure on Pakistan.
India wants support for its move at the FATF plenary over Pakistan's failure to act against Masood Azhar.
FATF meeting tackles terror financing
The FATF gathering brings together representatives from more than 200 jurisdictions, all focused on tackling money flows linked to terrorism and crime.
With Pakistan having exited the gray list in 2022 but still under watch, India is expected to push hard for more accountability, especially when it comes to high-profile figures like Azhar.