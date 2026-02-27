India to start free HPV vaccinations for girls
India is scheduled to formally launch a nationwide drive to give free HPV vaccines to 14-year-old girls on February 28, 2026, aiming to protect about 1.2 crore teens each year from cervical cancer.
The Gardasil vaccine will be available at government health centers, and getting the shot is totally voluntary.
Parents can sign up kids on U-WIN
Parents can sign up their kids on U-WIN, India's digital vaccination platform. Trained medical staff will handle the vaccinations at places like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and district hospitals.
With this move, India joins global efforts to fight HPV-related cancers—Gardasil is proven safe and up to 100% effective against key HPV types, with more than 500 million doses already given worldwide.
This could be a game-changer for girls' health across the country.