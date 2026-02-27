India to start free HPV vaccinations for girls

Parents can sign up kids on U-WIN

Parents can sign up their kids on U-WIN, India's digital vaccination platform. Trained medical staff will handle the vaccinations at places like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and district hospitals.

With this move, India joins global efforts to fight HPV-related cancers—Gardasil is proven safe and up to 100% effective against key HPV types, with more than 500 million doses already given worldwide.

This could be a game-changer for girls' health across the country.