India to start making fighter jet engines domestically next year

AMCA ready in under 10 years

The final green light will come from the Cabinet Committee on Security, but Singh sounded upbeat, saying production could kick off within a year.

India isn't just looking to buy tech—it wants real know-how transferred here, especially for projects like the new Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which, according to Singh, may be ready in under 10 years.

This all comes as India retires its old MiG-21s and steps up efforts in homegrown defense tech.