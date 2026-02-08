India to stop importing fruits, vegetables, flowers
India's Agriculture Minister just announced the country will stop importing fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
The goal? Boost homegrown produce and make India self-reliant.
Officials are now focusing on growing popular crops like avocados and dragon fruit right here.
Why this is happening
This move comes as India has made significant progress in horticulture production—officials say there is no situation requiring imports of vegetables.
Plus, a new trade deal with the US protects Indian farmers from outside competition while opening up export chances for things like basmati rice and spices.
It's all about supporting local farmers and keeping your favorite foods fresh and homegrown.