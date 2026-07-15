India to now track every sailor across Gulf waters 

The attack targeted the MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah vessels, which were carrying around 30 Indian crew members.

The deceased sailor was identified as Sonu Kumar Gupta from Bihar, who had recently resumed duty.

Ten other sailors sustained injuries in the attack, with two reported to be in serious condition.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already taken up the matter with Iran, seeking assurances for the safety of Indian nationals working in these waters.