India to now track every sailor across Gulf waters
What's the story
India has decided to step up its surveillance of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Authorities are introducing a real-time monitoring system to track the movement and safety of every Indian seafarer operating in the Gulf region. The move comes after an Iranian missile attack on two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-flagged tankers this week killed an Indian sailor and injured 10 others.
Attack details
Indian sailor killed in Iranian attack
The attack targeted the MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah vessels, which were carrying around 30 Indian crew members.
The deceased sailor was identified as Sonu Kumar Gupta from Bihar, who had recently resumed duty.
Ten other sailors sustained injuries in the attack, with two reported to be in serious condition.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already taken up the matter with Iran, seeking assurances for the safety of Indian nationals working in these waters.
Diplomatic action
India summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission
On Tuesday, India summoned Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini to express its concerns over the safety of Indian citizens.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that it targeted vessels that ignored maritime warnings.
However, both the UAE and India have rejected this claim and condemned the attack on civilian shipping.
Safety measures
India to track vessels carrying Indian crew members
Following the attack, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has ordered a real-time tracking system to monitor the movement and safety of Indian seafarers.
Under the system, manning agencies and international shipping companies employing Indian crew members will be required to provide regular details of sailors entering the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman waters.
The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) will use satellite data and the international Automatic Identification System (AIS) for vessel location monitoring.