India to track solar equipment imports to boost local manufacturing

Importers may be required to register their shipments in advance and get a special number before clearing customs, making it easier to track where solar parts are coming from.

This builds on India's push for self-reliance: right now, solar module capacity is over 100 GW and cell capacity at 27 GW, but the government wants those numbers to hit 200 GW (modules) and 100 GW (cells) by 2028—way more than what India actually needs each year.

There are also plans to include even more components under these rules soon.