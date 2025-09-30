Why Karnataka HC said 2015 SC ruling on free speech India Sep 30, 2025

The Karnataka High Court just ruled that the 2015 Supreme Court decision on online free speech doesn't cover today's IT Rules, since India's internet scene has exploded from 250 million to nearly a billion users.

This came as the court rejected X Corp's (formerly Twitter) challenge to the government's Sahyog portal, saying digital laws need to keep up with changing times.