India to use AI for safer 2-wheeler rides
The Indian government is turning to AI to help make roads safer for two-wheeler riders, who make up nearly half of all road fatalities.
At the India AI Impact Summit, officials shared how tech like vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication could warn riders about risky moves in real time—potentially cutting accidents by half.
How else can AI help?
Speeding is a top reason for crashes, and AI can provide solid evidence and smarter enforcement compared to old-school methods.
The government's teaming up with IIT Madras on driver training apps and local safety models, and is proposing to bring AI-powered driving lessons into schools.
There's also work underway on using AI to track vehicle pollution in cities—so this isn't just about safety, but also cleaner air for everyone.