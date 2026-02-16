India to use AI for safer 2-wheeler rides

How else can AI help?

Speeding is a top reason for crashes, and AI can provide solid evidence and smarter enforcement compared to old-school methods.

The government's teaming up with IIT Madras on driver training apps and local safety models, and is proposing to bring AI-powered driving lessons into schools.

There's also work underway on using AI to track vehicle pollution in cities—so this isn't just about safety, but also cleaner air for everyone.