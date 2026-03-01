India to vaccinate 14-year-old girls against cervical cancer: Details here

India has launched a big push to protect girls from cervical cancer—offering free HPV vaccines to 1.15 crore 14-year-olds across the country. Announced by PM Modi, this campaign is all about making sure more young women stay healthy and safe.

How can girls get vaccinated? For the next three months, girls can get a single-dose Gardasil-4 shot at designated government health facilities—with parental consent, of course.

The vaccine guards against major HPV types linked to cervical cancer, and trained staff will handle everything safely.

What's next for the vaccination drive? After this first phase, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunization days—so even more girls can get protected in the future.