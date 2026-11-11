India took down 129 betting websites using fake court orders
India just took down 129 online betting websites, but here's the twist: the government used court orders that turned out to be completely fake.
The Department of Telecommunications acted on documents with official-looking seals, including one that had a QR code, but neither the Rajasthan High Court nor the Allahabad High Court had any record of them.
Police probe into forged court orders
Once the forgeries came to light, the Rajasthan High Court registrar said the orders appeared to be fraudulent and did not exist on its server, and the Allahabad High Court filed a police complaint on November 6, 2026.
Now there's an active investigation to track down whoever created these convincing fakes targeting illegal gambling sites, a reminder of how digital forgeries can challenge even official systems.