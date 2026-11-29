India tops exercise survey at 73% vs 43% global average
India just grabbed the top spot in a worldwide survey on exercise habits: 73% of Indians say they work out regularly, much higher than the global average of 43%.
The WIN Worldviews Survey covered 34,946 responses across 39 countries and highlights how fitness is catching on in India.
China 2nd, Mexico leads North America
China came in second with 68%, and Finland wasn't far behind at 61%.
Australia and Morocco both landed at 56%, while France hit 55%.
In North America, Mexico led with half of Mexican respondents exercising often, beating both Canada and the US.
On the flip side, Indonesia, Chile, Slovakia, and Thailand had the lowest numbers: just a quarter of people there said they exercise regularly.