India trains 85,000 semiconductor design engineers in just 4 years
India has pulled off a big win in tech education, training 85,000 semiconductor design engineers in just four years—way faster than the original 10-year plan.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that students across 315 universities are using industry-standard tools from Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens to get real-world skills.
Students are getting hands-on experience by designing and testing chips
This isn't just classroom theory—students are actually designing and testing chips at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.
They're learning every step of the process, from design to manufacturing and validation.
It's all part of India's push to become a major player in global semiconductors.
India's chip training initiative to expand to 500 universities
The next phase is about to get even bigger: "Semicon 2.0" will roll out training to 500 universities nationwide.
With the global chip industry projected to grow from the current size of about $800-900 billion to $2 trillion (and a huge shortage of skilled people expected), India is aiming to fill that gap with fresh talent ready for tomorrow's tech jobs.