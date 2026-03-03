India trains 85,000 semiconductor design engineers in just 4 years

This isn't just classroom theory—students are actually designing and testing chips at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali . They're learning every step of the process, from design to manufacturing and validation. It's all part of India's push to become a major player in global semiconductors.

India's chip training initiative to expand to 500 universities

The next phase is about to get even bigger: "Semicon 2.0" will roll out training to 500 universities nationwide.

With the global chip industry projected to grow from the current size of about $800-900 billion to $2 trillion (and a huge shortage of skilled people expected), India is aiming to fill that gap with fresh talent ready for tomorrow's tech jobs.