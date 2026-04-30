India, Turkey deport Salim Ismailbhai Dola over 2018 fentanyl bust India Apr 30, 2026

India and Turkey just pulled off a quick win against cross-border crime by teaming up to deport Salim Ismailbhai Dola, an Indian drug trafficker wanted for a big fentanyl bust in Mumbai back in 2018.

After disappearing in 2020, Dola tried hiding out in Turkey from 2024, but thanks to a Red Corner Notice and some solid information sharing between the two countries, Turkish authorities tracked him down and sent him back to India.