India, Turkey deport Salim Ismailbhai Dola over 2018 fentanyl bust
India and Turkey just pulled off a quick win against cross-border crime by teaming up to deport Salim Ismailbhai Dola, an Indian drug trafficker wanted for a big fentanyl bust in Mumbai back in 2018.
After disappearing in 2020, Dola tried hiding out in Turkey from 2024, but thanks to a Red Corner Notice and some solid information sharing between the two countries, Turkish authorities tracked him down and sent him back to India.
Turkey India coordinated Salim Dola arrest
Dola's failed attempt to get Turkish citizenship didn't slow things down; Turkish intelligence and police worked closely with India to make the arrest happen.
This isn't their first team-up either—India and Turkey have previously joined forces on high-profile deportations, showing they're serious about tackling global crime together.