India turns to Angola's Sonangol for LPG amid Iran disruption
India
With the Iran conflict cutting off most of India's usual LPG imports, India is turning to Angola's Sonangol, for help.
Major Indian energy firms like Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL, and GAIL are now in talks with Angola to keep kitchens running back home.
India reliant on West Asia energy
India usually gets about 60% of its LPG and one-half of its natural gas from West Asia, so this disruption has really exposed how dependent India is.
While buying from Angola might cost more than other options like the US it's a quick way for India to avoid bigger shortages and start diversifying where its energy comes from in the future.