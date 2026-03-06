India, UAE explore linking digital currencies: What it means
India and the UAE are exploring linking their digital currencies—the e-rupee and the digital dirham—which could make sending money between the two countries way quicker.
If implemented, you could transfer money almost instantly, skipping old-school banking delays.
Direct transfers possible in future
Fintech apps could let people send funds directly between digital wallets in both countries. That's big news for the over four million Indians living in the UAE who send money home.
Since being piloted in 2022, India's e-rupee already has eight million users and has seen transactions worth ₹28,000 crore.
This partnership could support business payments too, making economic connections between India and the UAE even stronger.