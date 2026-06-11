India UAE MOUs expand UAE-linked crude storage to 30 million

ADNOC could use Mangalore Visakhapatnam Chandikol

The plan includes expanding storage through existing underground caverns and new infrastructure projects, so the reserves can be used when needed and for commercial purposes, or even export them if they want.

ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), which already stores oil in Mangalore, could involve existing storage facilities at Mangalore and potential new sites at Visakhapatnam and Chandikol.

Plus, India and UAE are looking at ways to store gas as well, like using existing LPG storage caverns or developing new LNG storage infrastructure, to keep energy supplies steady no matter what happens globally.