India, UK discuss security ties, raise concerns over diplomatic treatment
India
India and the UK just wrapped up their sixth Home Affairs Dialogue in New Delhi, where top officials discussed ways to strengthen security ties.
India flagged recent security breaches affecting its diplomats in the UK and pushed for stronger protections under international rules.
Why this dialogue matters
This dialogue isn't just about politics—it's about tackling real issues like terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats, and anti-India groups operating from abroad.
Both countries agreed to share more info and work together on digital safety, law enforcement, and migration challenges.
It's a sign that India and the UK are serious about keeping each other safer in an increasingly connected world.