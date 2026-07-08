India unveils 2026-2029 narcotics vision, plans AI profiling at airports
India just rolled out its "Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026-2029," aiming to end drug trafficking in the country by 2029.
The big move? Airports will start using AI-powered passenger profiling by March 2027 to spot drug couriers and catch smuggling patterns, especially for high-value drugs like cocaine sneaking in through air routes.
India adds QR tracking, campus screening
The plan also brings in narcotic cells at borders, QR code tracking for pharma drugs, tighter e-pharmacy rules, and better scanning of cargo and parcels.
Plus, over one million students at top institutes like IITs and IIMs will be part of a phased drug screening program focused on early detection and support.
With 41 agencies teaming up (including the Narcotics Control Bureau), India's going all-in to make its anti-drug efforts smarter and stronger.