India unveils 2026-2029 narcotics vision, plans AI profiling at airports

India adds QR tracking, campus screening

The plan also brings in narcotic cells at borders, QR code tracking for pharma drugs, tighter e-pharmacy rules, and better scanning of cargo and parcels.

Plus, over one million students at top institutes like IITs and IIMs will be part of a phased drug screening program focused on early detection and support.

With 41 agencies teaming up (including the Narcotics Control Bureau), India's going all-in to make its anti-drug efforts smarter and stronger.