India unveils hydrogen train as Skyroot launches Vikram-1 rocket
Big week for Indian tech!
In just two days, India unveiled its first hydrogen-powered train (think: zero carbon emissions, only water vapor) for routes without electric lines, and Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup, sent its Vikram-1 rocket into space from Sriharikota.
Both moves show how serious India is about innovation and sustainability.
Homegrown Indian tech and clean energy
The hydrogen train is a cleaner alternative to diesel engines and part of India's push for greener transport, similar to what's happening in Germany.
Meanwhile, Skyroot's launch used 3D-printed engines and marks how far private space companies have come since the sector opened up in 2020.
Together, these milestones highlight India's focus on homegrown tech and its drive to lead in science and clean energy.