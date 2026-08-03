India unveils ₹5,000cr plan to upgrade Northeast border infrastructure
India
Big news for the Northeast: India has drawn up a ₹5,000 crore plan to upgrade border infrastructure.
This means about 270km of new roads and all-weather access for 225 villages, plus better schools for nearly 292,000 students.
The goal? Make travel easier and life a bit smoother in these remote areas.
Five hospitals, 2 substations in Northeast
The plan also brings five new hospitals to serve more than 1.36 million people and bumps up hospital bed capacity in district centers.
On top of that, two power substations will help nearly 898,000 households get reliable electricity.
All projects are set to be implemented under PM-DevINE and NESIDS schemes: experts say it's a smart move for both connectivity and regional security.