India unveils SHANTI Act draft rules for private nuclear participation
India
India just rolled out draft rules under the SHANTI Act, aiming to bring private companies into the nuclear energy scene.
The new framework spells out how approvals will work and who's responsible for safety and finances.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize India's energy mix and cut down on fossil fuels by making nuclear power a bigger player.
Government expects 100 GW by 2047
In 2024-25, nuclear energy made up about 3.1% of India's electricity, but that could change fast.
The government expects capacity to reach around 22.38 GW by 2031-32, and hit a whopping 100 GW by 2047.
Plus, they've set aside ₹20,000 crore to develop homegrown small modular reactors (SMRs), with five of these new-age reactors expected to be up and running by 2033.