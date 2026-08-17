India unveils SHANTI Rules, 2026 to fast track nuclear approvals
India just dropped the draft for its SHANTI Rules, 2026, aiming to make nuclear project approvals way faster: think 180 days for a license and all related clearances be issued within 60 days of an application being admitted.
The Department of Atomic Energy announced this on August 14, hoping to cut red tape and get more nuclear plants up and running.
SHANTI draft targets 100GW by 2047
The public can share feedback on these rules until September 4.
The big picture? India wants to boost its nuclear power from 8.78 gigawatts to a massive 100 gigawatts by 2047, opening doors for private and foreign technology.
The new rules also let developers get early approval so they can start planning sooner, allow certified foreign reactor designs, and require operators to pitch into a Nuclear Liability Fund, making the whole process smoother and safer for everyone involved.