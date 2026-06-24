India updates advisory urging avoidance of nonessential travel to Iran
India
India just updated its travel advisory for Iran, telling people to skip nonessential trips, even though things have gotten a bit safer lately.
If you're already in Iran or have to go, the Indian Embassy in Tehran wants you to stay extra alert and keep an eye on local developments.
Indians in Iran asked to register
The advisory comes as the US and Iran are still working through tough negotiations after months of conflict.
While the Strait of Hormuz has reopened for shipping, big disagreements remain over nuclear inspections and frozen assets.
With regional tensions staying high, Indians in Iran are asked to register with the embassy and follow local instructions closely.