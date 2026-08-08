India updates Arunachal map, marks Longju and Chinese military activity
India
India just refreshed its official map for Arunachal Pradesh, spotlighting important locations along the tense border with China.
Notably, it now marks Longju village, claimed by India but under Chinese control since 1959, and areas where China has ramped up military activity since the 2020 clashes.
Map publicizes passes and memorials
The updated map adds famous sites like Thag La Pass (a flashpoint in 1962), war memorials Sher-e-Thapa and Jaswant Garh, and several mountain passes.
These spots were marked clearly on military maps before; now they're public to boost awareness.
This move comes as a clear response to China's repeated attempts to rename places in Arunachal, a step India firmly rejects, calling the region an integral part of India.