India updates climate targets for 2031-2035, sets ambitious goals
India
India just rolled out its updated climate targets for 2031-2035, aiming to cut emissions intensity by 47% and ensure 60% of India's total electricity capacity comes from non-fossil sources by 2035.
There is also a big push to create a 3.5-4.0 billion tons of CO2-equivalent carbon sink, showing India's focus on sustainable growth.
India is serious about leading the way in climate action
These new goals go hand in hand with efforts like promoting eco-friendly lifestyles (Lifestyle For Environment), boosting disaster management, and protecting sensitive ecosystems.
India actually hit its previous clean energy target ahead of schedule, so these bigger ambitions signal it is serious about leading the way in climate action and green tech.