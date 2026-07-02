India updates drug rules to standardize oversight of advanced therapies
India
India recently updated its drug rules to bring stem cell treatments, gene therapies, and animal-derived implants (like heart valves) under stricter national oversight.
Announced as part of a recent move, this aims to make sure advanced medical treatments, like CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers, are held to the same safety standards everywhere in the country.
Central and state regulators team up
With both central and state regulators now teaming up, patients can expect safer access to cutting-edge therapies for cancer and genetic disorders.
The health ministry says these changes align with global best practices and will help boost innovation while keeping public health a top priority.