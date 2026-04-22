India upgrades air defenses along Punjab border after Pakistan threats
India
India has stepped up its air defense game along the Punjab border, responding to threats from Pakistan with a seriously upgraded setup.
The area now uses a mix of modern guns, missiles, and an advanced radar network, all working together in real time to keep the skies safe.
India deploys Igla-S Akash radar network
The ZU-23 and L-70 guns are on constant watch for any suspicious activity. For quick response, troops have Igla-S launchers that can take down low-flying drones or aircraft within 5-6km.
The Akash missile system covers bigger threats up to 25km away and is backed by radars tracking targets as far as 80km out, all linked through a smart command network for fast action if needed.