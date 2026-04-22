India upgrades air defenses along Punjab border after Pakistan threats

India deploys Igla-S Akash radar network

The ZU-23 and L-70 guns are on constant watch for any suspicious activity. For quick response, troops have Igla-S launchers that can take down low-flying drones or aircraft within 5-6km.

The Akash missile system covers bigger threats up to 25km away and is backed by radars tracking targets as far as 80km out, all linked through a smart command network for fast action if needed.