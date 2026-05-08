India urges Canada to act on Canada-based Khalistani extremist threat
India
India is urging Canada to crack down on "anti-India extremist elements" after a new Canadian intelligence report flagged Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat.
The report says these groups are involved in violent acts and pose risks to both countries.
Randhir Jaiswal cites violence, denies interference
On May 7, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted worries like glorifying violence, vandalizing places of worship, threatening Indian officials, and promoting secession through so-called "referendums."
He also pushed back against claims that India interferes abroad, saying such concerns should be handled through proper channels, not politicized.