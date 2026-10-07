India urges dialogue to cool Russia Ukraine tensions, officials welcome
India
India is taking an active role in trying to cool tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
On Wednesday, October 7, 2026, India's Ministry of External Affairs made it clear it is committed to dialogue over conflict, a move that has earned positive nods from both Russian President Putin and Ukraine's foreign minister, Sybiha.
Prime Minister Modi has also emphasized that talking things out is better than fighting.
India's plan protects energy grain shipping
India's peace plan zeroes in on three things: stopping attacks on energy sites, keeping grain and energy shipments moving safely through Black Sea ports, and ending threats to commercial ships.
The goal? To protect vital supplies for everyone involved and help dial down the crisis.