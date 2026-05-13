India urges faster Bangladesh nationality checks to curb illegal migration
India
India is working closely with Bangladesh to tackle illegal migration, asking for quicker nationality checks so people identified as illegal migrants can be sent back smoothly.
The Ministry of External Affairs says Dhaka's cooperation is essential and stresses that keeping borders secure is a top priority for the country.
West Bengal approves land for BSF
West Bengal's new government just made its first big decision: it will hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) so the BSF can build fences along the Bangladesh border.
The Chief Minister promises this will happen within 45 days, showing that controlling migration and protecting borders are high on the agenda right now.