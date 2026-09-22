India urges Pakistan to take real action against cross-border terrorism
India
India has urged Pakistan to take real action (not just make statements) against cross-border terrorism.
This comes after Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir claimed his country is committed to fighting terror, but India says words aren't enough and wants to see genuine steps.
India criticizes Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan
India also strongly criticized Pakistan's recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, which led to civilian casualties.
While Pakistan said they were targeting militants, Afghan officials reported innocent lives lost.
India expressed condolences and stressed the importance of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty.
This adds more tension between Islamabad and Kabul over ongoing security issues in the region.