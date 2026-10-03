India urges Russia to free Indians serving in Russian forces
India
India is working to bring home its citizens who ended up serving in Russia's armed forces.
Out of 227 Indians reportedly recruited, about 140 have been discharged so far, but the fate of 55 remains unclear. Sadly, 51 deaths have been confirmed.
The government is now urging Moscow to help speed up the process.
Vikram Misri says progress, agents investigated
Indian officials are in ongoing talks with Russia to get the remaining nationals released quickly.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says progress is steady, and authorities back home are also cracking down on shady agents who got people into this situation in the first place.
The focus is on bringing everyone back safely as soon as possible.