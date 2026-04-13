India urges shift from LPG to electricity amid $100 oil
With oil prices shooting past $100 a barrel thanks to U.S.-Iran tensions, the Indian government is asking households and industry to move away from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Households are being nudged toward electric cookstoves and piped natural gas (PNG), while industries are encouraged to switch to electric furnaces and commercial PNG.
The goal? Rely less on imports and keep energy supplies steady.
Electricity demand could hit 271 GW
Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry shared that India has a diversified base of 40 countries for crude imports and has tied up supplies for LPG, crude oil and LNG.
But as more people and businesses move away from LPG, electricity demand could jump up to 271 GW this summer.
The government is also boosting ethanol in gasoline and promoting flex-fuel engines, all part of making India's energy future more resilient.