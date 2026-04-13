India urges shift from LPG to electricity amid $100 oil

Electricity demand could hit 271 GW

Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry shared that India has a diversified base of 40 countries for crude imports and has tied up supplies for LPG, crude oil and LNG.

But as more people and businesses move away from LPG, electricity demand could jump up to 271 GW this summer.

The government is also boosting ethanol in gasoline and promoting flex-fuel engines, all part of making India's energy future more resilient.