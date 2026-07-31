India urges world to act after violent PoJK protests crackdown
India is asking the world to step up after violent crackdowns on peaceful protests in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
The Ministry of External Affairs says more than 40 civilians have died, and spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called out Pakistan's defense minister for labeling protesters as "enemies."
India has urged the international community to scrutinize Pakistan's actions over the alleged human rights abuses.
At least 75 dead in PoJK
Protests started back in June, with people demanding political and economic reforms.
After weeks of sit-ins, talks broke down, leading to a march that was met with internet blackouts, media restrictions, and more violence.
Reports say at least 75 people have died since then, as tensions remain high and calls for accountability grow louder.