India urges world to hold Pakistan accountable for PoJK deaths
India is urging the world to hold Pakistan accountable after more than 40 civilians reportedly died during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) this week.
The protests, about rising living costs, alleged administrative neglect, political discrimination, and atrocities against minorities, were met with what India called "ruthless force" by Pakistani authorities.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also pointed out that militants once trained against India are now turning on Pakistan itself.
India rejects 'Pakistani Kashmir' label
India pushed back against terms like "Pakistani Kashmir," reminding everyone that it sees all of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoJK, as part of India.
The government wants international groups to scrutinize Pakistan's actions and hold Islamabad responsible.
Meanwhile, Pakistan insists the region's status is disputed and accuses India of ignoring its own rights issues, but India says it's committed to its territorial integrity.