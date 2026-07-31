India urges world to hold Pakistan accountable for PoJK deaths

India is urging the world to hold Pakistan accountable after more than 40 civilians reportedly died during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) this week.

The protests, about rising living costs, alleged administrative neglect, political discrimination, and atrocities against minorities, were met with what India called "ruthless force" by Pakistani authorities.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also pointed out that militants once trained against India are now turning on Pakistan itself.