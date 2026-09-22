India, US begin 22nd Yudh Abhyas 2026 in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan
India
India and the US began the 22nd edition of their joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2026, on September 15, 2026.
For two weeks, around 600 personnel from each side are teaming up in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan to sharpen their skills and work better together.
Soldiers visit Junagarh Fort, Badrinath Temple
It's not just about combat training. Soldiers are also exploring Indian heritage sites like Junagarh Fort and Badrinath Temple, building new friendships along the way.
The exercises feature everything from jungle warfare to mountain training in Auli, plus high-tech touches like drone surveillance.
This year's focus is all about learning from each other and getting ready for real-world challenges as a team.