India, US kick off 'Vajra Prahar' military exercise in Himachal

The teams are diving into hands-on training—think drone ops, recon missions, counter-terrorism tactics, psychological warfare drills, and high-intensity workouts across tough terrains. There's also a big focus on sharing strategies and learning from each other's playbook.

Building bonds through drills

Exercises like Vajra Prahar aren't just about flexing military muscle—they help India and the US stay in sync against modern threats.

It's part of a bigger friendship that includes other joint drills like Yudh Abhyas and Malabar.

The November 2024 edition was hosted in Idaho, USA; now it's India's turn to lead the way.