India US tariff talks under Mission 500 target $500B trade

India and the US are deep in talks to sort out tariffs and make trading smoother for both sides.

The goal? Hit $500 billion in trade by 2030, thanks to something called "Mission 500."

Negotiations kicked off in February 2025, and by early 2026, they'd already agreed on an interim framework.

But things got tricky after a US Supreme Court decision, with the US slapping new 10% tariffs on certain products from all countries.