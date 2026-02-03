India, US to sign new bilateral trade agreement
India
India and the US are about to sign a new Bilateral Trade Agreement that will slash tariffs on Indian goods in America from 50% down to 18%.
This move comes after talks between President Trump and PM Modi, aiming to boost economic ties.
Documentation is expected soon, and the understanding between President Trump and PM Modi sets the stage for the agreement to be signed.
Modi thanks Trump for support
With lower tariffs and the removal of a 25% penalty on Russian oil imports, Indian industries—especially garments, leather, and footwear—get a big boost.
Smaller exporters could see more opportunities in the US market, while bigger companies had been offering steep discounts.
Modi thanked Trump for the support, saying it helps India's people.