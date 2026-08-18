India vows to fight terrorism after Pakistan denies ISI links

India is doubling down on its commitment to fight terrorism after Pakistan denied any links between its Inter-Services Intelligence agency, the ISI, and the Shahzad Bhatti terror network.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Pakistan's claims regarding the Shahzad Bhatti terror network and stressed that cross-border terrorism is a serious issue.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our fight to deal with terrorism will continue," urging the world to take these threats seriously.