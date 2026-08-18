India vows to fight terrorism after Pakistan denies ISI links
India is doubling down on its commitment to fight terrorism after Pakistan denied any links between its Inter-Services Intelligence agency, the ISI, and the Shahzad Bhatti terror network.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Pakistan's claims regarding the Shahzad Bhatti terror network and stressed that cross-border terrorism is a serious issue.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our fight to deal with terrorism will continue," urging the world to take these threats seriously.
India offers Indonesia condolences and support
In other news, India offered condolences and support to Indonesia following a massive magnitude 7.4 earthquake that caused significant loss of life and injuries.
Jaiswal said, "In this difficult hour, India stands in solidarity with Indonesia," wishing a quick recovery for those affected and offering help with relief efforts.