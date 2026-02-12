India vs Namibia: Delhi Metro to run late-night trains India Feb 12, 2026

Heading to the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup game at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight?

Good news—Delhi Metro is running extra-late trains on February 12 so fans can get home easily after the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

The closest stations are Delhi Gate and ITO, both on the Violet Line.