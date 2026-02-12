India vs Namibia: Delhi Metro to run late-night trains
Heading to the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup game at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight?
Good news—Delhi Metro is running extra-late trains on February 12 so fans can get home easily after the match, which kicks off at 7pm.
The closest stations are Delhi Gate and ITO, both on the Violet Line.
Last train timings for other lines
The Violet Line's last train from Kashmere Gate now leaves at 12:25am instead of 11pm.
Other lines are also staying open later: Green Line runs till 1:00am Pink Line till 12:10am Magenta Line's Botanical Garden train leaves at 12:45am and Grey Line keeps going till 1:30am from Dwarka.
No need to rush—just enjoy the game!
Traffic restrictions and India's form
Some roads near the stadium will be restricted from 6:00pm to 11:30pm so plan your route if you're driving.
India comes in strong as defending champs and Group A leaders after beating USA by 29 runs—Suryakumar Yadav wowed with a blazing 84 off just 49 balls.