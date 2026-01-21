India wants a 'kill switch' to fight digital arrest scams
India's Ministry of Home Affairs is pushing for a "kill switch" in banking and UPI apps after a spike in scams where fraudsters pretend to be cops over video calls and trick people into sending money.
The move follows recommendations from a special committee set up last year.
What's the 'kill switch' all about?
Think of it as an emergency stop button: if you hit the kill switch, your banking or UPI app instantly freezes all linked accounts, blocking any transactions.
This makes it much harder for scammers to move your money around.
Teams are now figuring out how to add this feature, with safeguards before reactivating accounts.
Why does this matter?
Digital fraud is exploding—over 23,000 cases and ₹34,771 crore lost in the financial year 2024-25, says the RBI.
Besides the kill switch, officials are talking about insurance for scam victims and better ways to track stolen funds.
If you use digital payments (and who doesn't?), these changes could help keep your money safer.