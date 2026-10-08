India wants import-export trade on ships built-and-flagged-in-India by 2047
India just set a big goal: by 2047, it wants all its import-export trade running on ships that are both built and flagged in India.
Announced at the Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue, this Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 is about cutting dependence on foreign vessels and making India a top-five shipbuilding nation.
India strengthens ports shipbuilding and training
The plan isn't just about ships: it's also boosting port operations and maritime education to build a strong homegrown ecosystem.
Cochin Shipyard has already landed deals with Germany and the US showing India's growing skills.
Plus, it's strengthening maritime education and training to build the workforce, and the government has evacuated more than 4,000 Indian seafarers from the affected region, showing how seriously India is taking its maritime future.